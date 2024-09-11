Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 3:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bone, or 10 miles south of Ririe Reservoir, moving northeast at 40
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Ririe Reservoir, Ririe, Bone, and Heise.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.