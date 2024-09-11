Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles east of Ririe Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Felt, Tetonia, Heise, Tetonia Research Station, and Green
Canyon Hot Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.