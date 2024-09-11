Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles east of Ririe Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Felt, Tetonia, Heise, Tetonia Research Station, and Green

Canyon Hot Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.