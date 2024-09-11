Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 5:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Idmon, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn,

Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Sheridan Reservoir,

Harriman State Park, Red Rock Pass, and Big Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.