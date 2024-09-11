Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 6:37PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a front extending from near Gibbonsville to 21
miles north of Challis. Movement was northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, isolated gusts up to around 60 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated. Upstream weather stations have reported
gusts in excess of 60 mph.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Salmon, Lemhi, North Fork, Gibbonsville, Carmen, Williams Lake,
Baker, and Tendoy.