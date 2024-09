A cold front sweeping through East Idaho this evening will bring a brief period of very strong wind gusts to East Idaho. The strongest gusts are expected to exceed 50 mph through approximately 10 pm this evening. A second cold front will swing through after midnight, and winds will remain breezy through Thursday with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.