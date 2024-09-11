Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 6:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone, which is 12 miles southeast of Grant

Village, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone around 700 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Lake Yellowstone, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.