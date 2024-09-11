Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 6:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone, which is 12 miles southeast of Grant
Village, moving north at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone around 700 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Lake Yellowstone, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.