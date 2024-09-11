Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 8:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Moose, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Leigh Lake around 845 PM MDT.
Moran Junction around 855 PM MDT.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.