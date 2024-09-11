Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 8:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This strong thunderstorm will be near… Leigh Lake around 845 PM MDT. Moran Junction around 855 PM MDT. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moose, moving northeast at 35 mph.

