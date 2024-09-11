Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 9:13PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 912 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gibbons Falls, which is 11 miles northeast of Old Faithful, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Virginia Cascade around 920 PM MDT.

Canyon, Lower Falls, Cascade Lake, and Grebe Lake around 930 PM

MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Dunraven Pass,

Mount Washburn, Tower Falls and Tower Junction.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.