Winter Weather Advisory issued September 11 at 11:49AM MDT until September 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 6500 feet. Likelihood of moderate
impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow is greater than 90 percent, and
up to a 50 percent chance of isolated major impacts from 6 to 10
inches or more of snow.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Georgetown Lake, Lemhi Pass, Highway 28
Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and
Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE to MAJOR impacts from snow, backcountry
users should prepare for wet and raw conditions. Hazardous
traveling conditions on backcountry roads is possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.
Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in
hypothermia.