Lake Wind Advisory issued September 12 at 12:58AM MDT until September 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected for American Falls Reservoir.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.