Winter Weather Advisory issued September 12 at 11:05AM MDT until September 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Wet snow above 6500 feet. Likelihood of developing or

ongoing moderate impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow is greater

than 90 percent, and up to a 50 percent chance of isolated major

impacts from 6 to 10 inches or more of snow.

* WHERE…Georgetown Lake, Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost

Trail Pass, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, and Highway 28

Tendoy to Lone Pine.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE to MAJOR impacts from snow, backcountry

users should prepare for wet and raw conditions. Hazardous

traveling conditions on backcountry roads is possible.

Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.

Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in

hypothermia.