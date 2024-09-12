Winter Weather Advisory issued September 12 at 11:05AM MDT until September 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Wet snow above 6500 feet. Likelihood of developing or
ongoing moderate impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow is greater
than 90 percent, and up to a 50 percent chance of isolated major
impacts from 6 to 10 inches or more of snow.
* WHERE…Georgetown Lake, Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost
Trail Pass, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, and Highway 28
Tendoy to Lone Pine.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE to MAJOR impacts from snow, backcountry
users should prepare for wet and raw conditions. Hazardous
traveling conditions on backcountry roads is possible.
Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.
Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in
hypothermia.