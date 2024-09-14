Red Flag Warning issued September 14 at 1:10AM MDT until September 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 277.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.