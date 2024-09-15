Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 10:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1034 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Albion, or 14 miles west of Malta, moving north at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Rupert, Declo, Albion, Elba, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Idahome, Mt
Harrison, and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.