Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 10:42PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1041 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Roberts to Goshen.

Movement was north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rigby, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe,

Roberts, Lewisville, Hamer, Sage Junction, Osgood, and Kettle Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.