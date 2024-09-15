Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 2:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Big Sandy Recreational Area, which is 11 miles
northwest of Farson, moving north at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Sublette and northwestern Sweetwater Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.