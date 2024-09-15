Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 3:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Bear Lake Idaho Portion to 21 miles east of

Mantua. Movement was north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, and Fish Haven.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.