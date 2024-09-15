Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 6:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alpine to near Wayan.

Movement was north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Grays Lake, and Alpine Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.