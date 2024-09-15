Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Gooding to near Declo.

Movement was north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Shoshone, Lake Walcott, Paul, Richfield,

Declo, Minidoka, Dietrich, Acequia, Shoshone Ice Caves, Yale Rest

Area, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Laidlaw Corrals Airport, and

Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.