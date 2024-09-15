Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 7:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Oneida Narrows Reservoir

to near Lewiston. Movement was north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Dayton, Weston, Clifton,

Mink Creek, Whitney, Riverdale, Mapleton, and Emmigrant Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.