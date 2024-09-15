Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 8:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 810 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles north of Hazelton to near Elba.

Movement was north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Shoshone, Malta, Paul, Richfield, Declo,

Albion, Elba, Dietrich, Acequia, Shoshone Ice Caves, Yale Rest Area,

Mt Harrison, Kimama, Idahome, and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.