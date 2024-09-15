Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 8:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 841 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles south of Carey to near Cold Water Rest
Area. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Carey, Neeley, Lake Walcott, western American Falls
Reservoir, Aberdeen, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Craters Of The
Moon, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte, Coxs Well
Airport, and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.