Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 8:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 841 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles south of Carey to near Cold Water Rest

Area. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Carey, Neeley, Lake Walcott, western American Falls

Reservoir, Aberdeen, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Craters Of The

Moon, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte, Coxs Well

Airport, and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.