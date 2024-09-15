Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 9:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 926 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, or 7 miles southwest of Pocatello,

moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, and Pocatello Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.