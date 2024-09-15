Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 9:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 9:26 PM

At 926 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, or 7 miles southwest of Pocatello,
moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, and Pocatello Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

