Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 9:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 943 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Grouse to 11 miles
northwest of Springfield. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Atomic City, Central Inl, Taber, Southwest Inl, Moore, Butte
City, East Butte, and Big Southern Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.