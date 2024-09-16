Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 4:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, or near Blackfoot, moving west at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot, Firth, Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge,
Groveland, Basalt, and Wapello.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.