Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles west of South Entrance, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Teton

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.