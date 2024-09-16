Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 5:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Oakley to

near Albion to 11 miles south of Rockland to near Malad. Movement was

north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malad, Lake Walcott, Neeley, Paul, Declo,

Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock

Peak, Virginia, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Hawkins

Reservoir, Arbon, and Malad Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.