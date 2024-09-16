Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 6:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of
Minidoka to 8 miles east of Fort Hall Bannock Peak. Movement was
north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,
Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield,
Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Sterling,
Mink Creek Pass, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte, and Coxs Well
Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.