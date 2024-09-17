Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 3:19PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from 10 miles south of Middle Piney Lake to 10 miles south

of Little America. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

La Barge, Fontenelle, Calpet, and Fontenelle Reservoir around 325

PM MDT.

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge around 330 PM MDT.

Western Green River around 335 PM MDT.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 57 and 120.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.