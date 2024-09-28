Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 12:30PM MDT until September 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.