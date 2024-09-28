Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 1:26PM MDT until September 30 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 7 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 277.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.