Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 1:26PM MDT until September 30 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 7 PM MDT Monday.
the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.