Red Flag Warning issued September 29 at 1:51PM MDT until September 30 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs on Sunday from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.
On Monday, high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

