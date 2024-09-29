Red Flag Warning issued September 29 at 3:00PM MDT until September 29 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In West Central WY…Sublette…Teton.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.