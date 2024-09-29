Red Flag Warning issued September 29 at 3:00PM MDT until September 29 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In West Central WY…Sublette…Teton.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.