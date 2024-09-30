Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued September 30 at 12:32PM MDT until October 1 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
Updated
today at 7:44 PM
Published 12:32 PM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected above 2500
feet. Tuesday will be the coldest morning. Most high valleys will
experience a hard freeze.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content