Freeze Warning issued September 30 at 12:32PM MDT until October 1 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected above 2500

feet. Tuesday will be the coldest morning. Most high valleys will

experience a hard freeze.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.