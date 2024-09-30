Freeze Warning issued September 30 at 12:32PM MDT until October 1 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected above 2500
feet. Tuesday will be the coldest morning. Most high valleys will
experience a hard freeze.
* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.