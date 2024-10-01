Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued October 1 at 1:52PM MDT until October 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 8:44 PM
Published 1:52 PM

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 285 and 288.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.
In West Central WY…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Unseasonably Warm
Temperatures…Strong Gusty Winds…and Wind Shift with a Cold
Front could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

