Red Flag Warning issued October 1 at 1:52PM MDT until October 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 277.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Unseasonably Warm

Temperatures…Strong Gusty Winds…and Wind Shift with a Cold

Front could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.