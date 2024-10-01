Red Flag Warning issued October 1 at 2:13AM MDT until October 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 285 and 288.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Wind will decrease and humidity will
recover somewhat on Tuesday night.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.