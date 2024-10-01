Red Flag Warning issued October 1 at 2:13AM MDT until October 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 285 and 288.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.

In West Central WY…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Wind will decrease and humidity will

recover somewhat on Tuesday night.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.