Red Flag Warning issued October 1 at 8:32PM MDT until October 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.