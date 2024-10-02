Lake Wind Advisory issued October 2 at 1:32AM MDT until October 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected for American Falls Reservoir.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.