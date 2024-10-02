Red Flag Warning issued October 2 at 11:16AM MDT until October 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.