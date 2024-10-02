Red Flag Warning issued October 2 at 1:44AM MDT until October 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 277.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.