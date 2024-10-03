High Wind Warning issued October 3 at 1:03PM MDT until October 5 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County. In Montana, West Glacier Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

