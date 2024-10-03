High Wind Warning issued October 3 at 1:03PM MDT until October 5 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.
In Montana, West Glacier Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains,
Butte/Blackfoot Region, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Friday to 3 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.