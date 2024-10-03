High Wind Warning issued October 3 at 3:55PM MDT until October 5 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County. In Montana, West Glacier Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph expected.

