Red Flag Warning issued October 3 at 1:19PM MDT until October 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidities, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 402 Eastern

Payette National Forest, 403 Northern Boise National Forest

and 424 Western Twin Falls BLM.

* Timing…From noon to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent, except as low as 12

percent zone 424.

* Temperatures…Up to 83, except up to 90 zone 424.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.