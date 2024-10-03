Red Flag Warning issued October 3 at 1:19PM MDT until October 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidities, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 421 Southern
Boise National Forest/Western Sawtooth National Forest, 423
Owyhee Mountains and 426 Southern Highlands.
* Timing…From noon to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Temperatures…Up to 85.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.