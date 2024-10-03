Red Flag Warning issued October 3 at 1:19PM MDT until October 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidities, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 421 Southern

Boise National Forest/Western Sawtooth National Forest, 423

Owyhee Mountains and 426 Southern Highlands.

* Timing…From noon to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Temperatures…Up to 85.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.