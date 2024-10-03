Red Flag Warning issued October 3 at 12:34PM MDT until October 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon Friday to noon MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior. RH recovery

will be poor Friday night, with near critical conditions through

Friday night into Saturday due to the strong wind.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.