Red Flag Warning issued October 3 at 12:34PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon Friday to 7 PM MDT Saturday.

the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…300.

In North Central WY Fire Zone….281.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Johnson…Park.

In Southwest WY…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior. RH recovery

will be poor Friday night, with near critical conditions through

Friday night into Saturday due to the strong wind.

* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.