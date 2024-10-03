Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued October 3 at 12:34PM MDT until October 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 12:34 PM

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior. RH recovery
will be poor Friday night, with near critical conditions through
Friday night into Saturday due to the strong wind.

* WIND: West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content