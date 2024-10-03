Red Flag Warning issued October 3 at 12:34PM MDT until October 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior. RH recovery
will be poor Friday night, with near critical conditions through
Friday night into Saturday due to the strong wind.
* WIND: West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.