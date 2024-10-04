High Wind Warning issued October 4 at 1:31AM MDT until October 5 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM MDT Saturday.

* WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County. In Montana, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and Butte/Blackfoot Region.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph expected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.