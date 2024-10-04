Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued October 4 at 1:31AM MDT until October 5 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.
In Montana, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and Butte/Blackfoot
Region.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

