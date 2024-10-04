Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:11PM MDT until October 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low relative humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures,
and very gusty westerly wind could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Occasional
wind gusts 40 to 50 mph above 9000 feet.
* HUMIDITY: 15 to 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 70, with 60s in the mountains. Lows
Friday night in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.