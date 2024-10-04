Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:11PM MDT until October 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low relative humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures,

and very gusty westerly wind could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Occasional

wind gusts 40 to 50 mph above 9000 feet.

* HUMIDITY: 15 to 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 70, with 60s in the mountains. Lows

Friday night in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.